Blome says Pak-US engagement in Balochistan has a ‘bright future’

Ali Hussain Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The US Ambassador Donald Blome said on Wednesday that there is a bright future for engagement between the United States and Pakistan in Balochistan in areas such as trade and investment, energy, water and agriculture, as he visited Gwadar the other day.

According to a statement of the US Embassy here, Ambassador Blome visited Gwadar on September 12, “to underscore the United States’ commitment to the people of Balochistan, a partnership that remains steadfast and robust.”

It added that the visit explored opportunities to enrich development, trade, and commercial ties, building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

In a video statement on the social media platform, X, on Wednesday, Ambassador Blome said that there is a bright future for engagement between the United States and Pakistan in Balochistan. “We want to explore what we can do to build for the future in areas like trade and investment, energy, water and agriculture. We think there is a bright future for engagement between the United States and Pakistan here in Balochistan,” he added.

The Embassy’s statement, meanwhile, stated that the United States and Balochistan have a strong history of successful collaboration.

In the face of last year’s devastating floods, the United States helped 661,000 individuals, providing both food and much-needed cash assistance, it stated, adding that nearly 90,000 children were given nourishing meals to combat the threat of starvation.

Over the past year, with US support, it added that 41 health facilities were successfully renovated. In the field of education, US support is strengthening programmes at BUITEMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, and empowering the next generation of youth by developing literacy and education materials in Balochi and various local languages.

“During his visit, the ambassador held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders,” according to the statement.

In his meeting with political leaders, the ambassador reiterated US support for Balochistan’s development, touching on economic growth, disaster relief and preparedness, security, the benefits of US trade and investment, and measures Pakistan can take to strengthen and improve its investment climate.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce focused on ways to increase US trade and investment in the region’s business, logistics, tourism, fisheries, and blue economy sectors.

“The group shared how growing these business-to-business relationships can help create inclusive, Pakistani-led growth that supports jobs across Balochistan. They also discussed how deepening business partnerships can enhance technical skills in Balochistan and help increase bilateral trade,” it further stated.

In his meetings with government and business leaders, Ambassador Blome discussed the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, which is helping our countries jointly meet climate, energy, water, and economic needs.

“We are especially focused on supporting Balochistan and all of Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive economic growth,” Ambassador Blome said. Under the Green Alliance, US assistance has helped more than 12,000 farmers, including many in Balochistan, across 2,000 hectares increase yields and reduce harvest and post-harvest losses through improved technology and management practices.

Ambassador Blome also visited Gwadar Port and met with Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi to learn about port operations and development plans, Gwadar’s potential as a regional trans-shipment hub, and ways to connect with Pakistan’s largest export market: the United States. In a meeting with Pakistan Naval West Command, Ambassador Blome discussed regional issues and emphasised a continued partnership in the years ahead.

