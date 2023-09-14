Court extends Bhatti’s physical remand till 18th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, till September 18 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development schemes.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Bhatti before the court on expiry of his previous remand. The investigating officer told the court that the investigation was still underway and further custody of the suspect was required.

The counsel of Bhatti opposed the remand and said the NAB produced no evidence against the suspect to seek further remand.

