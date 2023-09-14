BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Kashmore-Kandhkot district: SHRC concerned over non-recovery of abductees

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has raised alarm over the non-recovery of remaining abductees from district Kashmore-Kandhkot and written a letter to Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar and Home Department Sindh for urgent intervention to ensure early recovery of the abductees and maintenance of law and order in the district.

Sindh Human Rights Commission sent a fact-finding mission to district Kashmore-Kandhkot to observe the protest organised by Hindu community and the civil society, and assess the human rights violations in the district.

The fact-finding mission was led by Member Board Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani and comprised SHRC team. Upon assessment, the mission found growing mistrust of the public against local police with respect to transparency of police operations, lack of registered cases, discrepancies in the number of abductees and overall police cooperation.

In its letter to IGP Sindh and Home Department, SHRC has drawn the attention of authorities towards the issue of underreported abductions and reports of delay in handing over of one the abductees, Sagar Kumar, who is claimed to have been recovered by the police.

The Commission has urged authorities to take immediate and comprehensive action to investigate abductions, facilitate the safe return of all remaining abductees and address the systemic hurdles hindering the reporting and resolution of the cases.

