BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

75 years of its inception: SBP holds unique art exhibition

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unique art exhibition titled “Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams” to commemorate 75 years of its inception, on Wednesday at the SBP Museum at Karachi.

The exhibition aimed at celebrating the 75-year journey of SBP and Pakistan's national development, and provided a platform to talented young artists from across the country to envision a progressive future.

In his speech Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Inayat Hussain said that art has an enchanting ability to capture the essence of the times we live in. Appreciating the high standard of the art work in the exhibition, he noted that as we traverse through the various pieces displayed, we can vividly observe how the young artists have interpreted and responded to the changing world around them.

Deputy Governor SBP congratulated members of the selection committee and organizers of the event for gathering creative talents from all parts of the country for demonstration of individualism and versatility. He went on to add that the exhibition encapsulated the spirit of Pakistan’s past, present and future and underscored the importance of diversity. He elucidated the array of styles, mediums, and perspectives represented here mirrors the diversity that enriches our society.

Dr. Inayat Hussain pointed out that such exhibition not only provide opportunity for art lovers to appreciate the works of younger generation, but also act as stimulus to the progress and development of local art. Dr. Hussain showed his gratitude to all participating artists who showcased the diverse artistic talent in their special mediums. At the end of his address, he declared the exhibition open. The exhibition will remain open to the general public for two weeks from its opening day.

The exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of emerging artists, hailing from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Through diverse artistic expressions, the young artists incorporated the essence of Pakistan's cultural heritage, social progress, and aspirations of people of Pakistan.

It may be noted here that the artists were encouraged to submit artworks in various mediums such as paintings, sculptures, and mixed media. The title of the exhibition, ‘Resurgence: A Kaleidoscope of Dreams’ portrays the spirit of Pakistan's past, present, and future. The participating artists interpreted the exhibition theme in their own unique style, highlighting the collective resilience, growth, and hopes of the nation.

Artists across the country took keen interest for participation in the event. A jury comprising of eminent personalities from across various disciplines short listed the art pieces based on creativity and unique messages.

A large number of media persons, city elites, bankers and art lovers attended the exhibition and admired the artistic work displayed. The art lovers were of the opinion that organizing such exhibitions was need of the hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Dr. Inayat Hussain art exhibition SBP Museum

Comments

1000 characters

75 years of its inception: SBP holds unique art exhibition

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories