KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
121,068,398 76,309,546 4,783,782,665 3,144,567,539
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 386,033,764 (543,248,994) (157,215,229)
Local Individuals 3,414,880,284 (3,647,313,332) (232,433,048)
Local Corporates 2,089,706,313 (1,700,058,035) 389,648,277
===============================================================================
Comments