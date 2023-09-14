WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 13, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 7-Sep-23
Chinese yuan 0.103726 0.10371 0.103139 0.103385
Euro 0.810696 0.811007 0.811001 0.811295
Japanese yen 0.0051609 0.00514739 0.005158 0.005124
U.K. pound 0.943541 0.946338 0.945752 0.943557
U.S. dollar 0.75674 0.756254 0.757662 0.757512
Algerian dinar 0.0055217 0.0055203 0.005526 0.005527
Australian dollar 0.486205 0.486801 0.485434 0.483293
Botswana pula 0.0555447 0.0553578 0.055385 0.055298
Brazilian real 0.153212 0.152052
Brunei dollar 0.556181 0.555049 0.555593 0.555361
Canadian dollar 0.556847 0.555797 0.55398
Chilean peso 0.0008495 0.00084717 0.000861 0.000868
Czech koruna 0.032972 0.0330661 0.033149 0.033278
Danish krone 0.108671 0.10874 0.108727 0.108754
Indian rupee 0.00912 0.00912459 0.009111 0.009107
Israeli New Shekel 0.199247 0.196685 0.197102 0.196859
Korean won 0.000568 0.00056716 0.000568 0.000568
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45376 2.45219 2.45587
Malaysian ringgit 0.16187 0.161696 0.162032 0.162052
Mauritian rupee 0.0167264 0.0166668 0.016672 0.016694
Mexican peso 0.0435096 0.043106 0.043153
New Zealand dollar 0.447423 0.446492 0.446377 0.44466
Norwegian krone 0.0709918 0.071003 0.070667
Omani rial 1.96811 1.96685 1.97012
Peruvian sol 0.204614 0.204112 0.204291
Philippine peso 0.0133475 0.013328 0.013304
Polish zloty 0.173123 0.175559 0.176373 0.176617
Qatari riyal 0.207896 0.207762 0.208108
Russian ruble 0.0079906 0.00783616 0.007737 0.007714
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201797 0.201668 0.202003
Singapore dollar 0.556181 0.555049 0.555593 0.555361
South African rand 0.0400447 0.0400418 0.039653 0.039333
Swedish krona 0.0681981 0.0683409 0.068192 0.068099
Swiss franc 0.848458 0.848389 0.849587 0.848658
Thai baht 0.0212741 0.0213053 0.021317 0.021288
Trinidadian dollar 0.112036 0.112356 0.112284
U.A.E. dirham 0.206056 0.205923 0.206266
Uruguayan peso 0.0198653 0.019877 0.019924
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
