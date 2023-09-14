WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 13, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 7-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103726 0.10371 0.103139 0.103385 Euro 0.810696 0.811007 0.811001 0.811295 Japanese yen 0.0051609 0.00514739 0.005158 0.005124 U.K. pound 0.943541 0.946338 0.945752 0.943557 U.S. dollar 0.75674 0.756254 0.757662 0.757512 Algerian dinar 0.0055217 0.0055203 0.005526 0.005527 Australian dollar 0.486205 0.486801 0.485434 0.483293 Botswana pula 0.0555447 0.0553578 0.055385 0.055298 Brazilian real 0.153212 0.152052 Brunei dollar 0.556181 0.555049 0.555593 0.555361 Canadian dollar 0.556847 0.555797 0.55398 Chilean peso 0.0008495 0.00084717 0.000861 0.000868 Czech koruna 0.032972 0.0330661 0.033149 0.033278 Danish krone 0.108671 0.10874 0.108727 0.108754 Indian rupee 0.00912 0.00912459 0.009111 0.009107 Israeli New Shekel 0.199247 0.196685 0.197102 0.196859 Korean won 0.000568 0.00056716 0.000568 0.000568 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45376 2.45219 2.45587 Malaysian ringgit 0.16187 0.161696 0.162032 0.162052 Mauritian rupee 0.0167264 0.0166668 0.016672 0.016694 Mexican peso 0.0435096 0.043106 0.043153 New Zealand dollar 0.447423 0.446492 0.446377 0.44466 Norwegian krone 0.0709918 0.071003 0.070667 Omani rial 1.96811 1.96685 1.97012 Peruvian sol 0.204614 0.204112 0.204291 Philippine peso 0.0133475 0.013328 0.013304 Polish zloty 0.173123 0.175559 0.176373 0.176617 Qatari riyal 0.207896 0.207762 0.208108 Russian ruble 0.0079906 0.00783616 0.007737 0.007714 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201797 0.201668 0.202003 Singapore dollar 0.556181 0.555049 0.555593 0.555361 South African rand 0.0400447 0.0400418 0.039653 0.039333 Swedish krona 0.0681981 0.0683409 0.068192 0.068099 Swiss franc 0.848458 0.848389 0.849587 0.848658 Thai baht 0.0212741 0.0213053 0.021317 0.021288 Trinidadian dollar 0.112036 0.112356 0.112284 U.A.E. dirham 0.206056 0.205923 0.206266 Uruguayan peso 0.0198653 0.019877 0.019924 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023