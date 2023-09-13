‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that a “handful of elements” will not be allowed to hold hostage the law and order situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was speaking at the inauguration of outpatient department services at a cardiology hospital in Gilgit.

The caretaker PM further said that responsibility rests with the state to enforce the respect of rights, and assured that it will be done so at all costs.

‘‘Nobody will be allowed to disturb the brotherhood in our society, values and culture. If there are differences because of some misperceptions, these will be removed through wisdom,’’ he added.

The interim PM said that no foreign organization ’‘is allowed to interfere in the country’s affairs“.

Kakar also assured that the government is striving to harness the economic potential of the region in various sectors, including tourism, mining and minerals, and power generation, by implementing long-term policies.

‘‘Improving road infrastructure in the region is also amongst our priorities.’’

Earlier, Kakar took a round of various departments of the hospital where he was briefed about the medical facilities, as per APP.

The 50-bed hospital contains emergency care, an intensive care unit, children’s ward, cardiac surgery, and treatment sections.

It was told that the hospital will become fully functional by June 2024.

Kakar along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Minister for Communication Shahid Tarar, Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Secretary Kashmir Affairs Babar Hayat Tarar arrived in Gilgit on a two-day visit on Tuesday.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to discuss development projects, and law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, said the security of every citizen was the state’s responsibility.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on projects in information technology, health, education, and other sectors, as well as the issues.

He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all the GB districts, particularly Diamer and Astore.