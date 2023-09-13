BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 93.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.31%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 13.9 (0.3%)
BR30 16,196 Increased By 54.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,666 Increased By 157.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Crimean shipyard on fire after Ukraine missile attack

Reuters Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 11:18am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula was on fire on Wednesday after Ukraine launched a missile attack on the port, injuring at least 24 people, the Russia-installed governor of the city said.

“All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Razvozhayev said earlier, without providing details, that the fire was sparked in result of a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol.

The strategic Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

‘Glad to see you’: Putin welcomes Kim to space rocket launch site

Razvozhayev posted a photo of big flames engulfing in the dark what seemed like port infrastructure. Russian Telegram channels posted videos and more photos of massive flames at a facility bordering water.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Ukraine Crimea Russia's defence ministry Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Mikhail Razvozhayev Russian Ukraine war cruise missiles Russian patrol ship

Comments

1000 characters

Crimean shipyard on fire after Ukraine missile attack

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories