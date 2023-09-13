Crimean shipyard on fire after Ukraine missile attack

The Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula was on fire on Wednesday after Ukraine launched a missile attack on the port, injuring at least 24 people, the Russia-installed governor of the city said.

“All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Razvozhayev said earlier, without providing details, that the fire was sparked in result of a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol.

The strategic Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

‘Glad to see you’: Putin welcomes Kim to space rocket launch site

Razvozhayev posted a photo of big flames engulfing in the dark what seemed like port infrastructure. Russian Telegram channels posted videos and more photos of massive flames at a facility bordering water.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.