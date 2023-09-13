PTI sees resignations of officials as sardonic comment on NAB

ISLAMABAD: Terming the resignations of senior officials including deputy chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a glaring example of misusing the top anti-graft body for political witch-hunting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that making state institutions redundant would have serious implications.

A PTI spokesman said that resignations of deputy chairman and prosecutor general NAB show the menace of corruption, which has eroded the very foundations of the country, is no more an issue for the powers that be as they are busy in political victimization.

He said that the state circles, who were hell-bent on worst political engineering, had always used NAB to fulfil their “nefarious extra-constitutional ambitions”.

He said that corruption was made a source to destroy politics and governance simultaneously, adding the worst political use of the top-anti-graft body has been further strengthened after the regime change in the country.

He alleged that a handful of corrupt elements involved in stealing billions of rupees were given NRO in order to dry-clean them through amendments in NAB law during the ‘worst’ rule of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) puppets.

After giving direct benefit to the Sharifs and Zardaris through NAB amendments, he claimed, the bureau was used to target the country’s most effective voice against corruption who is no other than PTI chief Imran Khan.

He alleged that after the resignation of Aftab Sultan, the man who is now heading NAB as its chairman, was handpicked, to crush the law and the constitution, which is evident from his “extra-constitutional orders and unlawfully arrests of PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court in May”.

“The anti-corruption watchdog’s senior officers are being harassed for their refusal to assist unconstitutional and unlawful acts of the incumbent NAB chairman,” he alleged.

He went on to say that the resignations of NAB prosecutor general and deputy chairman one after another were the clear manifestations of the criminal approach in the bureau.

Meanwhile, PTI leadership reiterated its demand that conducting free, fair, and transparent elections within the constitutionally defined timeframe of 90 days was the only way forward, hoping that President Dr Arif Alvi and the apex court would fulfil their constitutional role to ensure the establishment of true democracy in the country.

In a statement here, the PTI leadership said that being the largest representative political party of the country, the Federation of Pakistan, they were fully cognizant of the national interests and priorities of Pakistan.

It stated that the solution to political instability and economic misery lay in the implementation of the constitution in its true spirit.

It went on to say that after the dissolution of the National Assembly, free, fair, and transparent elections within the stipulated period of 90 days was the only way forward, adding that the constitution bound the president and the Supreme Court to conduct the elections within the stipulated period.

The party leadership expressed optimism that the president of the country and the apex court would discharge their constitutional responsibilities to ensure the formation of a democratic Pakistan to achieve the goals of public welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023