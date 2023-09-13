PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool dies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad passes away here Tuesday after a brief illness.

The late Rana Maqbool Ahmed was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment two days ago, after facing health issue where he breathed his last. The funeral prayer of the late will be offered today.

Before entering into politics, he served as the IG Police Sindh, Secretary public Prosecution Punjab and other positions. The late was elected to the upper house of parliament on a general seat. His tenure began in March 2018 and was to continue till 2024. He was the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

