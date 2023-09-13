BAFL 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.3%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.33%)
PPL 72.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 11.1 (0.24%)
BR30 16,176 Increased By 34.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,648 Increased By 139.7 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 25 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s Under-19 T20 tournament to commence today

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: The five-team Under-19 T20 Women Cricket Tournament 2023 is all set to commence at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke from Wednesday (today).

The tournament promises to showcase the incredible talent and passion of young female cricketers from across the nation. The tournament will feature five teams namely Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers.

The nine-day tournament will be conducted on round-robin basis, meaning each team will play at least four matches. The final will be played on September 21, after the league stage is done.

The Under-19 T20 Women Cricket Tournament 2023 serves a perfect opportunity for the players to stake a claim in the national U-19 side ahead of Pakistan U-19 women’s team maiden tour to Bangladesh in January 2024.

To further incentivize the players to bring out their best performances, the PCB has also introduced financial awards to encourage the players to bring out their best. The winning team will receive Rs0.5 million, while the runner-up will get Rs0.3 million.

The player of the tournament will be awarded Rs25,000 and each player of the match will receive Rs10,000. The tournament’s top performers, best player, best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper will be gifted kit bags to encourage them to enhance their skills and pursue their cricketing ambitions.

The PCB has also finalised the five squads, which consist of 14 players each. These squads have been selected by the national women’s selection committee headed by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar after country-wide open trials in eight academies last month.

As many as 11 players have been placed in reserve pool and they can be called up based on a team’s requirement. Only players born on or after 1st September 2004 are eligible to play in the tournament.

Tournament schedule:

13th Sept - Invincibles v Stars (Ground 1); Conquerors v Challengers (Ground 2);

14th Sep – Stars v Conquerors (Ground 1); Challengers v Strikers (Ground 2);

16th Sep – Invincibles v Conquerors (Ground 1); Stars v Strikers (Ground 2)

17th Sep – Invincibles v Strikers (Ground 1); Stars v Challengers (Ground 2);

19th Sep – Conquerors v Strikers (Ground 1); Invincibles v Challengers (Ground 2);

21st Sep – Final

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Women Cricket Tournament 2023 Under 19 T20 Women Cricket

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s Under-19 T20 tournament to commence today

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories