ECP should take notice of pre-poll rigging by PML-N: PPP

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of pre-poll rigging by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza.

He was addressing a press conference along with acting president PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan on Tuesday. He said appointments have been made in the education department on the behest of PML-N which is tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started mass campaign from Karachi, and will chair meeting of Punjab Executive Committee on Thursday, he added.

