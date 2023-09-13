BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.3%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.33%)
PPL 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 10.8 (0.24%)
BR30 16,177 Increased By 35.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,648 Increased By 139.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,087 Increased By 24.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP should take notice of pre-poll rigging by PML-N: PPP

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of pre-poll rigging by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza.

He was addressing a press conference along with acting president PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan on Tuesday. He said appointments have been made in the education department on the behest of PML-N which is tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started mass campaign from Karachi, and will chair meeting of Punjab Executive Committee on Thursday, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP ECP PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

ECP should take notice of pre-poll rigging by PML-N: PPP

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories