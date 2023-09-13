BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
Sep 13, 2023
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Lian yang      Disc           Alpine Marine      09-09-2023
                  Hu             Mogas          Services
B-1               Trf            Disc           East Wind Shipping
                  Kristansand    Chemical       Company            10-09-2023
B-6/B-7           SSL            Load           Ocean Sea Shipping
                  Gujarat        Container      Pvt. Ltd           11-09-2023
B-10/B-11         Golden         Load           Crystal Sea        09-09-2023
                  Marine         Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Alkyoni SB     Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       11-09-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-14/B-15         Hupeh          Disc           Sea Trade          04-09-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc Load      Ocean Sea          10-09-2023
                  Practise       Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2         Koi            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            10-09-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Apl            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            10-09-2023
                  Barcelona      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sc Hong           12-09-2023     D/14000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
Kong                                                                 Services
Synergy           12-09-2023     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
Oakland                                                                   Com
Eunice            12-09-2023     D/23714 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Valentine         13-09-2023     D/3000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Msc Tia II        13-09-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     pakistan
Esl Nhava         13-09-2023     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Sheva                                                                Services
Racha Bhum        13-09-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Zhong Chang
Rong Sheng        13-09-2023     D/4909 General                     Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
BBC Georgia       14-09-2023     L/9 Container              Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Barceloina    12-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Fairchem
Thresher          12-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Koi               12-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Prize      12-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Obsession         12-09-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Olympia           12-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gfs Giselle       12-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              African Owl    Cement         E. Green       Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Lindsaylou     Coal           Alpine         Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hua Wei 8      Palm Oil       Alpine         Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Ice Fighter    Condensate     Alpine         Sept. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Bostan     Container      Maersk Pak                    Sept. 05, 2023
MSC Rania         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Limra             LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hua Wei 8         Palm Oil       Alpine                        Sept. 05, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Columbus          Container      Maersk Pak                    Sept. 05, 2023
Chem Bulldog      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
No2 Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Seaspan
Beacon            Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Ulriken           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Pegasus           Gas oil        Transmarine                             -do-
Skatzoura         Coal                                                   -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
OM                LPG                                          Sept. 12, 2023
Chemroad
Rose              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

