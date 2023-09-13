KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Lian yang Disc Alpine Marine 09-09-2023
Hu Mogas Services
B-1 Trf Disc East Wind Shipping
Kristansand Chemical Company 10-09-2023
B-6/B-7 SSL Load Ocean Sea Shipping
Gujarat Container Pvt. Ltd 11-09-2023
B-10/B-11 Golden Load Crystal Sea 09-09-2023
Marine Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Alkyoni SB Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 11-09-2023
Phosphate Services
B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 10-09-2023
Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2 Koi Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023
Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Apl Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023
Barcelona Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sc Hong 12-09-2023 D/14000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Kong Services
Synergy 12-09-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Oakland Com
Eunice 12-09-2023 D/23714 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Valentine 13-09-2023 D/3000 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Msc Tia II 13-09-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
pakistan
Esl Nhava 13-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Sheva Services
Racha Bhum 13-09-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Zhong Chang
Rong Sheng 13-09-2023 D/4909 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
BBC Georgia 14-09-2023 L/9 Container Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Barceloina 12-09-2023 Container Ship -
Fairchem
Thresher 12-09-2023 Tanker -
Koi 12-09-2023 Container Ship -
Safeen Prize 12-09-2023 Container Ship -
Obsession 12-09-2023 Clinkers -
Olympia 12-09-2023 Container Ship -
Gfs Giselle 12-09-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Lindsaylou Coal Alpine Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hua Wei 8 Palm Oil Alpine Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Ice Fighter Condensate Alpine Sept. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Bostan Container Maersk Pak Sept. 05, 2023
MSC Rania Container MSC PAK -do-
Limra LPG M. International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hua Wei 8 Palm Oil Alpine Sept. 05, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Columbus Container Maersk Pak Sept. 05, 2023
Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
No2 Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do-
Seaspan
Beacon Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do-
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Pegasus Gas oil Transmarine -do-
Skatzoura Coal -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
OM LPG Sept. 12, 2023
Chemroad
Rose Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments