Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Lian yang Disc Alpine Marine 09-09-2023 Hu Mogas Services B-1 Trf Disc East Wind Shipping Kristansand Chemical Company 10-09-2023 B-6/B-7 SSL Load Ocean Sea Shipping Gujarat Container Pvt. Ltd 11-09-2023 B-10/B-11 Golden Load Crystal Sea 09-09-2023 Marine Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Alkyoni SB Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 11-09-2023 Phosphate Services B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023 Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 10-09-2023 Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/2 Koi Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023 Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Apl Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023 Barcelona Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sc Hong 12-09-2023 D/14000 Chemical Alpine Marine Kong Services Synergy 12-09-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Oakland Com Eunice 12-09-2023 D/23714 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Valentine 13-09-2023 D/3000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Msc Tia II 13-09-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency pakistan Esl Nhava 13-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic Sheva Services Racha Bhum 13-09-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Zhong Chang Rong Sheng 13-09-2023 D/4909 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd BBC Georgia 14-09-2023 L/9 Container Pakistan National Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Barceloina 12-09-2023 Container Ship - Fairchem Thresher 12-09-2023 Tanker - Koi 12-09-2023 Container Ship - Safeen Prize 12-09-2023 Container Ship - Obsession 12-09-2023 Clinkers - Olympia 12-09-2023 Container Ship - Gfs Giselle 12-09-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Lindsaylou Coal Alpine Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hua Wei 8 Palm Oil Alpine Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Ice Fighter Condensate Alpine Sept. 11, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Bostan Container Maersk Pak Sept. 05, 2023 MSC Rania Container MSC PAK -do- Limra LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hua Wei 8 Palm Oil Alpine Sept. 05, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Columbus Container Maersk Pak Sept. 05, 2023 Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths No2 Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do- Seaspan Beacon Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Pegasus Gas oil Transmarine -do- Skatzoura Coal -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= OM LPG Sept. 12, 2023 Chemroad Rose Palm oil Alpine -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023