BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 07:10pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, with investors focusing on macroeconomic data that could indicate whether interest rates will rise further in the United States.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due on Wednesday, is expected to rise 0.6% month-on-month for August, likely taking the year-on-year rate to 3.6%, according to a Wells Fargo research note.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week, though views are split over whether the central bank will hike or pause again in November.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.7%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco losing 1.5% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services falling 1.3%.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in toll operator Salik Company.

The Qatari index eased 0.2%, snapping five sessions of gains, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, bucked the trend to close 0.4% higher.

Oil prices rose about 1%, boosted by a tighter supply outlook, and as producer group OPEC said major economies were faring better than expected despite rising interest rates.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.7% lower.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected record 37.4% in August from 36.5% in July, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.7% to 11,156
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.4% to 9,749
 DUBAI            down 0.2% to 4,061
 QATAR            dropped 0.2% to 10,386
 EGYPT            lost 0.7% to 19,144
 BAHRAIN          slipped 0.2% to 1,934
 OMAN             eased 0.1% to 4,696
 KUWAIT           down 0.2% to 7,687
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall ahead of US inflation data

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read more stories