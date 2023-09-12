Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday voiced his concerns about the lack of a "level playing field" in the country's political landscape, according to Aaj News.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, the former foreign minister expressed his opposition to the political inequality experienced by some politicians.

It "exists for one person," he said, before continuing, "and this is the basis of my objection because there is no level playing field."

He emphasised that the electoral watchdog had the power to announce the election date while also expressing his faith in the ECP.

According to Bilawal, we will also ask [the ECP] to hold elections on time.

Earlier, Bilawal distanced his party from the statement made by his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, in which he backed the ECP's plan to hold elections after constituency delimitation.

The PPP chairman was questioned about the distinction between his and Zardari's positions on elections during a press conference in Badin. Bilawal asked the journalists present to question Zardari regarding the meaning behind his remark.

He recalled the PPP's CEC meeting, presided over by him and the former president, where the forum discussed the timing of elections and took into account both viewpoints.

"All of the party's legal experts informed the gathering that the Constitution clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies," he said.

Last week, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the ECP was obligated to hold elections and delimit constituencies following the census. Zardari further said that they have complete confidence in the chief election commissioner and the ECP’s members.

Bilawal's comments come after the ECP announced that it will not be able to hold elections this year.

The 90-day deadline for holding elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) ends on November 9.