BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his personal view, insists on timely elections

  • PPP chairman says the Constitution clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2023 07:06pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday distanced his party from the statement made by his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, in which he backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections after constituency delimitation was completed, Aaj News reported.

The PPP chairman was questioned about the distinction between his and Zardari's positions on elections during a press conference in Badin.

Bilawal asked the journalists present to question Zardari regarding the meaning behind his remark.

He recalled the PPP's CEC meeting, presided over by him and the former president, where the forum discussed the timing of elections and took into account both viewpoints.

"All of the party's legal experts informed the gathering that the Constitution clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the ECP was obligated to hold elections and delimit constituencies following the census.

Zardari further said that they have complete confidence in the chief election commissioner and the ECP’s members.

Bilawal and Zardari’s comments come after the ECP announced that it will not be able to hold elections this year. The 90-day deadline for holding elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) ends on November 9, but the ECP says that it needs more time to complete the delimitation of constituencies, which is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral districts.

Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal ECP Elections in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his personal view, insists on timely elections

Pakistan caretaker PM, world leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

Imran Khan challenges Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendments in top court

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

China seeking private investment in major projects

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row

Saudi’s MBS arrives in India for G20 summit

Read more stories