Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his personal view, insists on timely elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday distanced his party from the statement made by his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, in which he backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections after constituency delimitation was completed, Aaj News reported.

The PPP chairman was questioned about the distinction between his and Zardari's positions on elections during a press conference in Badin.

Bilawal asked the journalists present to question Zardari regarding the meaning behind his remark.

He recalled the PPP's CEC meeting, presided over by him and the former president, where the forum discussed the timing of elections and took into account both viewpoints.

"All of the party's legal experts informed the gathering that the Constitution clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the ECP was obligated to hold elections and delimit constituencies following the census.

Zardari further said that they have complete confidence in the chief election commissioner and the ECP’s members.

Bilawal and Zardari’s comments come after the ECP announced that it will not be able to hold elections this year. The 90-day deadline for holding elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) ends on November 9, but the ECP says that it needs more time to complete the delimitation of constituencies, which is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral districts.