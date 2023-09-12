BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
Technology

TikTok launches online shopping in the US

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 05:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TikTok has officially rolled out its e-commerce business in the United States after months of testing, according to a blog post on Tuesday, as its Chinese-owner ByteDance looks to capitalize on the popularity of the social media app.

TikTok is bringing online shopping through a series of features on its main app and is hoping to replicate the success of Asian platforms Shein and PDD Holdings’ (PDD.O) Temu.

TikTok seeks up to $20bn in e-commerce business this year

TikTok’s more than 150 million users in the U.S. will now be able to see videos and live streams with links to purchase items on their feed, as it offers tools to content creators, brands, and merchants to create shoppable content.

New features include a shop tab, where businesses can display their products with logistics and payments solutions powered by TikTok.

The social media firm said it also integrated its shopping service with various third-party platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, and Zendesk, among others.

TikTok’s online marketplace, which was reportedly in the works in the U.S. since November, is available in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

