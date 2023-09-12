BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi, law minister discuss general election

Naveed Butt Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held a meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam for consultation on the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad in continuation of the ongoing consultation process between the president and the interim government on the electoral process.

“The continuation of the consultation process with good intent will be positive for democracy in the country,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement in his tweet.

According to the sources, the matter of the general elections in the country hangs in the balance with the political circles divided on the timing of the polls as President Arif Alvi is expected to announce the date for the electoral process anytime.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called upon the President Alvi to announce the date for the elections in a letter written by the party’s General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan.

Earlier, last week, the president had also held a meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and had emphasised the need to hold elections within 90 days of the National Assembly’s dissolution. He also stressed the need to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the supreme law.

According to Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, “Where the President dissolves the National Assembly, notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), he shall (a) appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly.”

But since the delimitation exercise is unlikely to be completed before November 30, elections may be pushed back to late January or early February.

The president, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties and other stakeholders take differing stances on the time frame for holding general elections and who has the authority to decide the final poll date.

The ECP has ruled out elections this year, while the 90-day limit for holding polls ends on November 9.

If the elections are to be held within the 90-day limit, then the polls are due on November 9, 2023. However, before dissolving the assemblies the coalition government in a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting had unanimously approved the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023.

According to Article 51 (5) of the Constitution, the seats of the National Assembly to each province and the federal capital shall be allocated on the basis of population as per the new census.

Following CCI’s approval, the ECP on August 17 announced the schedule of new delimitations which exceeded the November 9th, 90-day constitutional limit, almost making sure that the elections are likely to be held post the 90-day mark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections President Dr Arif Alvi General elections Caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi, law minister discuss general election

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories