Post arrest bail of Elahi: ATC adjourns hearing till today

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a terrorism case registered for alleged attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till today as the prosecution failed to produce case record before it.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Elahi without proceedings till September 12.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdur Razzaq appeared before the court. Razzaq filed an application before the court seeking a medical examination of his client which the court approved as well as issued instructions to the superintendent of Adiala jail.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing on Elahi's bail application till today.

