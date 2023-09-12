Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,865.73
High: 46,174.69
Low: 45,678.15
Net Change: 147.76
Volume (000): 140,184
Value (000): 7,429,594
Makt Cap (000) 1,595,478,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,968.27
NET CH (+) 8.8
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,547.78
NET CH (-) 29.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,817.53
NET CH (-) 59.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,765.01
NET CH (-) 30.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,322.58
NET CH (+) 19.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,754.08
NET CH (-) 10
------------------------------------
As on: 11-Sep-2023
====================================
