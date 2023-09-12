KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,865.73 High: 46,174.69 Low: 45,678.15 Net Change: 147.76 Volume (000): 140,184 Value (000): 7,429,594 Makt Cap (000) 1,595,478,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,968.27 NET CH (+) 8.8 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,547.78 NET CH (-) 29.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,817.53 NET CH (-) 59.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,765.01 NET CH (-) 30.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,322.58 NET CH (+) 19.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,754.08 NET CH (-) 10 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023