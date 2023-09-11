Celebrities spotted at the US Open men’s singles final

Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Sting and Charlize Theron were among those spotted at the US Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York on Sunday.

Djokovic prevailed in a straight sets – 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 – win over Medvedev, equalling former player Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam record, while also becoming the oldest man in the Open Era to do so.

Being the last Grand Slam of the year and located in star-studded New York City, the tournament is famous for drawing plenty A-listers and sports personalities to the matches.

Here are a few that we spotted taking in the thriller:

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio showed up in dark glasses and a cap on, with actors Zach Braff and Sara Gilbert seated in the same box.

American actors Leonardo DiCaprio (R), Sara Gilbert and Zach Braff look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. Photo: AFP

Actor Matthew McConaughey was spotted taking in the action with his wife Camila Alves. They were seated in winner Novak Djokovic’s box with his family and were seen cheering them on through the match.

American actor Matthew McConaughey looks on during the Men’s Singles Final match. Photo: AFP

Actor Charlize Theron was spotted both during the Women’s singles final match as well as Sunday night’s men’s singles final.

South African-American actress Charlize Theron looks on during the match. Photo: AFP

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was seen arriving for the match in thematic colours.

Lifestyle author and personality Martha Stewart was seen arriving for the men’s singles final.

Actor Eva Longoria was posing on the green carpet as she arrived at the US Open.

Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner was spotted seated with actor Timothée Chalamet during the match.

Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Photo: AFP

Musician Sting was spotted taking in the action with wife Trudie Styler.

English musician and actor Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE, known as Sting, looks on during the Men’s Singles Final match. Photo: AFP

Actor John Hamm of ‘Mad Men’ was also spotted.

Actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was seen at the Open throughout the tournament as well as on Sunday night.