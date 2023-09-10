Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan-India blockbuster moves to ‘reserve day’ as relentless rain continues

Umpires have called off the day’s play as heavy rain returned to ruin chances of the blockbuster Super 4 clash between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 resuming at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

With the reserve day now officially activated, play will resume at the same point tomorrow (Monday) with no overs lost at 2:30pm Pakistan time. India will resume their innings from 24.1 overs onwards, having scored 147 for the loss of two wickets.

The ground staff worked hard and spent hours to dry the outfield. But rain returned to spoil the party, just when the umpires walked out for a final inspection.

Earlier, Pakistan bounced back with two quick wickets after Indian openers cruised to 100 inside the 14th over.

After being asked to bat first, India started cautiously, but a couple of missed chances helped the openers gain confidence as they plundered the bowling.

Just when things looked settled, Pakistan fought back with two wickets in two overs, removing both set batters.

First, Shadab got Rohit Sharma for 56, and then Shaheen removed Gill for 58.

India Innings

India - 147/2 - 24.1 overs.

Rain halts the play.

India - 146/2 - 24 overs.

FOUR: KL Rahul scores his second boundary.

India - 140/2 - 23 overs.

A maiden over from Shadab.

India - 140/2 - 22 overs.

India - 137/2 - 21 overs.

India - 135/2 - 20 overs.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli at the crease.

India - 123/2 - 17.5 overs.

WICKET: Shaheen returns to remove Shubman Gill. He departs at 58.

India - 122/1 - 17 overs.

India - 121/1 - 16.4 overs.

WICKET: Shadab gets his man. Rohit Sharma departs for 49-ball 56.

115/0 - 15 overs.

India 113/0 - 14.2 overs.

FOUR: This time Rohit cuts Shadab for a boundary.

50 comes up for Rohit Sharma

SIX: Rohit hammers Shadab for a massive six.

India 103/0 - 14 overs.

100 up for India in 13.2 overs.

5 wides.

India 96/0 - 13 overs.

FOUR: This a boundary.

SIX: Another half-tracker from Shadab. Another six from Rohit.

SIX: Rohit hits Shadab for a massive six.

India 80/0 in 12.2 overs.

50 up for Shubman Gill in 37 balls.

Spin introduced for the first time. Here’s Shadab Khan.

India - 77/0 - 12 overs.

Haris Rauf concedes 8 runs in his first over.

India - 69/0 - 12 overs.

India - 69/0 - 11 overs.

India - 61/0 - 10 overs.

India - 53/0 - 9 overs.

FOUR: Gill cuts Faheem for a boundary.

India - 47/0 - 8 overs.

FOUR: A chance goes begging. Another four.

FOUR: Gill takes full advantage of the width provided by Naseem; scores his 7th boundary.

India - 38/0 - 7.0 overs.

Just one run from the seventh over.

Gill’s charge induces first bowling change for Pakistan. Faheem Ashraf replaces Shaheen.

India - 37/0 - 6.0 overs.

Another excellent over from Naseem. A maiden.

India - 37/0 - 5 overs.

FOUR: Third boundary of the over for Gill.

FOUR: Another half-volley served by Shaheen. Another boundary for Gill.

FOUR: Gill comes down the track and hits him back over his head for another boundary.

India - 24/0 - 4.0 overs.

Good over by Naseem. Just one run from it.

India - 23/0 - 3.0 overs.

FOUR: Gill scores third boundary of the over.

FOUR: Gill clips another leg-stump half volley for a four.

FOUR: Shaheen’s in-swinger takes Gill’s inside edge and runs away for a four.

India - 11/0 - 2.0 overs.

FOUR: Rohit hits Naseem over cover for a boundary. He is in great touch.

India - 6/0 - 1.0 over.

SIX: Rohit flicks Shaheen for a six over fine leg.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill open for India.

Playing XIs

Indian opener KL Rahul, who missed the first couple of games with an injury, has joined the playing XI, as Shreyas Iyer picked up a late back smasp. Fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Nepal match for the birth of his first child, has also returned to the rooster.

India playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan, on the flip side, would flaunt their pace battery. The inclusion of Faheem Ashraf has been confirmed, which means tey expect favorable conditions for pacers.

Pakistan playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi.

Preview

After their first Asia Cup encounter in Pallekele was washed out, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again on Sunday.

Both teams had qualified for the Super 4 stage after a thumping win over Nepal and a rain-interrupted game last Saturday that ended without a result.

While Pakistan have won their first Super 4 match against Bangladesh earlier this week, India haven’t had the game time due to rain-curtailed matches.

Weather Report

Like Pallekele, the weather continues to threaten the blockbuster clash, with 90 percent precipitation chances. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the hosts - has allocated a reserve day for the game on Monday.