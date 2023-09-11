BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.87%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.41%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.83%)
PPL 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,589 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,271 Increased By 4.1 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By -255.1 (-0.55%)
KSE30 16,154 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8bn deal with Boeing: White House

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2023 12:28pm

HANOI: Vietnam Airlines has signed a $7.8 billion deal with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, the White House said in a statement Monday.

Following a meeting in Hanoi, US President Joe Biden and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh “welcomed a landmark deal” between Boeing and Vietnam’s national carrier, the White House said.

The deal “will support more than 30,000 jobs in the United States”, the statement added.

Vietnam Airlines will purchase 50,737 aircraft, Biden said during a roundtable with senior executives from top American and Vietnamese firms – including from both aviation companies.

Vietnam Airlines currently has a fleet of 100 aircraft, with 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The Boeing jets will replace aircraft that are more than a decade old, according to state media.

The communist country’s aviation sector has boomed in recent years thanks to a rapidly expanding middle class with growing appetites – and budgets – for air travel.

White House US president Joe Biden Vietnam Airlines

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8bn deal with Boeing: White House

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

More rain threatens Pakistan-India Asia Cup reserve day

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Caretakers likely to ease the woes of power sector

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

Read more stories