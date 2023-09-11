BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.87%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.41%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.83%)
PPL 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,589 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,271 Increased By 4.1 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By -255.1 (-0.55%)
KSE30 16,154 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Southgate twice convinced Walker not to retire from England duty

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2023 12:21pm

GLASGOW: England manager Gareth Southgate says he has twice persuaded Kyle Walker not to retire from international duty.

Walker scored his first ever England goal in his 77th appearance during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Wroclaw.

The Manchester City right-back’s memorable moment in the Euro 2024 qualifier came after his future for both club and country was uncertain during the close-season.

Only an intervention from City boss Pep Guardiola saw Walker stay with the treble winners after Bayern Munich expressed interest in the 33-year-old.

Southgate revealed he also had to change Walker’s mind after both the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ve talked him out of retirement twice from international football,” Southgate said.

“After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he’s wanted to keep going and now he’s thinking about how many caps can he get.

“He’s critical to us. If we’re talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he’s probably one of them.

“I think he didn’t realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He’s probably not going to thank me for sharing that!”

Southgate has given Walker all but 20 of his senior England caps and he praised the defender for continuing to improve in the latter stages of his career.

Asked if Walker has got better with age, Southgate said: “I think he has.

“It doesn’t always happen but he’s not only playing but also seeing him around in training, the way I hear him speak when he’s interviewed, his influence on the group, he’s become a really mature leader for us.

“Two or three days into the training his focus was really clear, the way he was organising on the pitch and I think he’s enjoying the extra responsibility he’s had at his club and I know he’s ready to embrace that with us as well.”

England face old rivals Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday, a fixture Southgate believes will be a valuable test as his side prepare for Euro 2024.

Southgate’s group leaders are within touching distance of securing their place in Germany, with Scotland also on course to qualify after beating Cyprus on Friday.

“Another hostile environment, a team that are playing really well,” Southgate said.

“You know, they’re in great form, full of confidence so it’s another important learning step for us.”

Germany Gareth Southgate

Comments

1000 characters

Southgate twice convinced Walker not to retire from England duty

Caretakers likely to ease the woes of power sector

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

More rain threatens Pakistan-India Asia Cup reserve day

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8bn deal with Boeing: White House

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

Read more stories