Prices of essential food items depict a mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including sugar, flour, vegetables, pulses and others was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Vendors and shopkeepers have squeezed buyers with artificial rates as local authorities concerned couldn’t take any action against overcharging. The retailers and wholesalers predicted further increase in prices due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and imposition of multiple taxes.

Following the action by local administration, sugar price has dropped at Rs185 per kilo from Rs200 per kilo in retail market while decrease from Rs1000 and 1500 per 50-kg sugar bag was also witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

However, according to the survey, the prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets. 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market, it added.

One kilogram ginger was available at Rs900/kg against the price of Rs800 while one kilogram garlic was available at Rs 300-350/kg against the price of Rs300/kg in the previous week, the survey noted. The price of tomatoes increased as available at Rs100/kg from Rs60/kg in the open market. Likewise, onion also increased, which was being sold at Rs80/kg against the price of Rs60/kg in the previous week in the local market.

Prices of other veggies remained high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs350/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and Kachalu Rs110/kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg against Rs70/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

On the other hand, a slight decrease in price of live chicken prices was witnessed as available at Rs385 which was selling in the previous week at Rs405/kg in the open market. The price of farm eggs also increased in the open market, available at Rs320/dozen against Rs300/dozen in the previous week. Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, red bean at Rs530 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs450/kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey. The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

