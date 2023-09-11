BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Moscow mayor Sobyanin reelected: election official

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2023 12:23am

MOSCOW: A senior Russian election official announced Sunday that Sergei Sobyanin had won a "convincing" reelection as Moscow's mayor, a vote the Russian opposition said was predetermined.

Russia shot down two military drones heading towards Moscow

"The winner is unequivocally already known. All of us here in the hall congratulate Sergei Semyonovich (Sobyanin) on such a convincing victory," the official, Nikolay Bulayev, said in an elections centre, according to comments carried by Russian state-run news agencies.

