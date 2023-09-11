Moscow mayor Sobyanin reelected: election official

MOSCOW: A senior Russian election official announced Sunday that Sergei Sobyanin had won a "convincing" reelection as Moscow's mayor, a vote the Russian opposition said was predetermined.

"The winner is unequivocally already known. All of us here in the hall congratulate Sergei Semyonovich (Sobyanin) on such a convincing victory," the official, Nikolay Bulayev, said in an elections centre, according to comments carried by Russian state-run news agencies.