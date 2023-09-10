BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2023 10:10am

BEIJING: China and Europe should “unite and co-operate” against global uncertainties, Premier Li Qiang told the European Union chief on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in New Delhi.

Li’s call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and “systemic rival” since 2019.

“Risk prevention does not preclude co-operation, interdependence should not be equated with insecurity,” Li told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, adding that China was willing to strengthen dialogue and co-operation in areas such clean energy and green finance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“China and the EU should further unite and co-operate, and use the stability of China-EU relations as a hedge against the uncertainty of the world situation,” it quoted Li as saying.

Li was attending the summit as a representative of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend.

In June, the EU adopted a strategy of “de-risking” to manage its dependence on the Asian giant, which is the world’s second largest economy.

