Cypher case: Bail pleas of IK, Qureshi adjourned

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing on the post-arrest bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case till September 11 as the Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain was on leave.

The special court, which was recently set up to hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country, adjourned the hearing on bail pleas of the accused till Monday without proceeding as judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain was on leave.

PTI chairman's lawyers, Babar Awan, Barrister Salman Safdar, Qureshi's counsel Ali Bukhari, and the prosecutor appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023