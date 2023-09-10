BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crime rate rises in ICT

Fazal Sher Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a rise in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile snatching during the last week as over 146 carjacking and over 84 cases of mobile snatching were reported to its various police stations.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 16 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash as well as one case of murder were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 146 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include the theft of 19 cars and 127 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 17 vehicles from the limits of Khanna Police Station, 16 vehicles including bikes and cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station as well as 12 vehicles from the limits of the Ramna Police Station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company Police Station, 11 vehicles from the limits of Humak Police Station, and another 10 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Margalla Police Station. During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Sumbal, and Ramna Police Stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched 29 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 15 vehicles, and robbers looted two houses in the limit of Khanna Police Station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Karachi Company Police Station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phones from 13 people, robbers looted five houses, and carjackers stole eight vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

crime rate mobile snatching auto thieves motorbike theft

Comments

1000 characters

Crime rate rises in ICT

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories