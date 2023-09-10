Crime rate rises in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a rise in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile snatching during the last week as over 146 carjacking and over 84 cases of mobile snatching were reported to its various police stations.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 16 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash as well as one case of murder were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 146 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include the theft of 19 cars and 127 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 17 vehicles from the limits of Khanna Police Station, 16 vehicles including bikes and cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station as well as 12 vehicles from the limits of the Ramna Police Station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company Police Station, 11 vehicles from the limits of Humak Police Station, and another 10 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Margalla Police Station. During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Sumbal, and Ramna Police Stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched 29 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 15 vehicles, and robbers looted two houses in the limit of Khanna Police Station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Karachi Company Police Station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phones from 13 people, robbers looted five houses, and carjackers stole eight vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023