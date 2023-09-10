LHC takes notice of delay in submission of case challans before courts

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) took a serious notice of delay in submission of case challans before the courts and observed that non-compliance of the directions of law is one of the major reasons of worsening law and order situation.

The court said this has certainly resulted in unrest and intolerance in the society which ultimately would have negative impacts on the performance of the government as a whole, as the crime is to be curbed by ensuring untainted justice for all.

The court passed this order in a bail application of one Shahzad involved in a case registered under Section 9(1)3C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, at Police Station Saddar Sargodha.

The court, allowing post-arrest bail to the petitioner, observed that further incarceration of the petitioner till conclusion of trial was not justified.

The court said this is one of the major contributory factors in the backlog crisis/ pendency of criminal cases.

Such type of un-condonable delay in many cases becomes a cause of frustration both for the accused and the complainant party. In some cases, the aggrieved party ordinarily takes the law into hands indulging in revengeful acts, the court added.

The court said it is general tendency that the burden of negligence and inefficiency of police is put either on the shoulders of innocent people and exchequer or it is shifted to the court to be held responsible for the delay in disposal of cases.

