BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Sunak says hard work needed to secure India trade deal

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2023 05:31pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday he was confident a free trade deal with India could be secured but cautioned there was still hard work to do.

“There’s a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded…but there is a lot of hard work that’s still to go,” Sunak told reporters after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in New Delhi.

“There has to be a win-win for both countries.”

Britain’s Sunak arrives in India for G20 summit: broadcast

Negotiations on a trade deal began in January 2022 and have already missed several political deadlines. But recent comments from both Britain and India have suggested progress has been made.

Ahead of the visit, Sunak said the British government had no plans to change its approach to cutting net migration in order to seal a deal with India.

A British source close to the negotiations told Reuters in July that talks had gained momentum but that further work was needed on services and tariffs to secure an agreement.

A top Indian trade ministry official said later in July that both countries could sign the trade deal this year as they have reached consensus on the broad contours. Sunak said on Saturday he would not put an arbitrary deadline on the deal.

Narendra Modi Rishi Sunak G20 summit

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Sunak says hard work needed to secure India trade deal

Finance minister says govt to go for rollover of deposits

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

China seeking private investment in major projects

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row

Saudi’s MBS arrives in India for G20 summit

Pakistan pace star Shaheen Shah Afridi says ‘best yet to come’

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

Read more stories