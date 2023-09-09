Stocks climb on fresh buying

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a positive trend on the back of fresh buying on attractive, low levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 256.25 points or 0.56 percent and crossed 46,000 psychological level to close at 46,013.49 points. The index hit 46,077.39 points intraday high and 45,728.89 points intraday low.

Trading activity however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 149.572 million shares as compared to 177.062 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 5.551 billion against previous session’s Rs 7.581 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 35.68 points or 0.78 percent to close at 4,608.35 points with total daily turnover of 137.337 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 170.15 points or 1.06 percent to close at 16,266.84 points with total daily trading volumes of 81.425 million shares. Foreign investors were also net buyers of shares worth $1.360 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 43 billion to Rs 6.832 trillion. Out of total 312 active scrips, 166 closed in positive and 115 in negative while the value of 31 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 11.949 million shares and gained Rs 0.13 to close at Rs 12.72 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.17 with 11.039 million shares. Bank Al-Falah increased by Rs 2.09 to close at Rs 40.82 with 9.272 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Mehmood Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 100.00 and Rs 43.13 respectively to close at Rs 7100.00 and Rs 618.13 while Rafhan Maize and Indus Motor Co were the top losers declining by Rs 150.00 and Rs 12.30 respectively to close at Rs 7850.00 and Rs 944.97.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market largely traded in positive zone during the trading session, as index gained 256 points to close at 46,013 level, up by 0.56 percent.

Major positive contribution to the index came from PPL, BAFL, MEBL, HUBC and SYS, as they cumulatively contributed plus 175 points to the index, whereas POL, ENGRO, NATF, UBL and MARI lost value to weigh down on the index by 56 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 31.27 points or 0.35 percent to close at 8,959.47 points with total turnover of 4.491 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 28.86 points or 0.63 percent to close at 4,577.04 points with 5.256 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 116.45 points or 1.08 percent to close at 10,876.60 points with 23.602 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 126.04 points or 1.45 percent to close at 8,796.00 points with 15.912 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 20.36 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,303.24 points with 18.060 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 47.99 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,764.08 points with 15.901 million shares. Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index settled at 46,013 points, up 256 points, with very low investor participation.

Traded volume stood at 150 million shares where TPLP (up 1.0 percent), WTL (up 1.7 percent), BAFL (up 5.4 percent), PIAA (up 14 percent) and PPLL (up 2.9 percent) were the volume leaders.

