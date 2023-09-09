BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks climb on fresh buying

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a positive trend on the back of fresh buying on attractive, low levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 256.25 points or 0.56 percent and crossed 46,000 psychological level to close at 46,013.49 points. The index hit 46,077.39 points intraday high and 45,728.89 points intraday low.

Trading activity however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 149.572 million shares as compared to 177.062 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 5.551 billion against previous session’s Rs 7.581 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 35.68 points or 0.78 percent to close at 4,608.35 points with total daily turnover of 137.337 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 170.15 points or 1.06 percent to close at 16,266.84 points with total daily trading volumes of 81.425 million shares. Foreign investors were also net buyers of shares worth $1.360 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 43 billion to Rs 6.832 trillion. Out of total 312 active scrips, 166 closed in positive and 115 in negative while the value of 31 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 11.949 million shares and gained Rs 0.13 to close at Rs 12.72 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.17 with 11.039 million shares. Bank Al-Falah increased by Rs 2.09 to close at Rs 40.82 with 9.272 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Mehmood Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 100.00 and Rs 43.13 respectively to close at Rs 7100.00 and Rs 618.13 while Rafhan Maize and Indus Motor Co were the top losers declining by Rs 150.00 and Rs 12.30 respectively to close at Rs 7850.00 and Rs 944.97.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market largely traded in positive zone during the trading session, as index gained 256 points to close at 46,013 level, up by 0.56 percent.

Major positive contribution to the index came from PPL, BAFL, MEBL, HUBC and SYS, as they cumulatively contributed plus 175 points to the index, whereas POL, ENGRO, NATF, UBL and MARI lost value to weigh down on the index by 56 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 31.27 points or 0.35 percent to close at 8,959.47 points with total turnover of 4.491 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 28.86 points or 0.63 percent to close at 4,577.04 points with 5.256 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 116.45 points or 1.08 percent to close at 10,876.60 points with 23.602 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 126.04 points or 1.45 percent to close at 8,796.00 points with 15.912 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 20.36 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,303.24 points with 18.060 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 47.99 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,764.08 points with 15.901 million shares. Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index settled at 46,013 points, up 256 points, with very low investor participation.

Traded volume stood at 150 million shares where TPLP (up 1.0 percent), WTL (up 1.7 percent), BAFL (up 5.4 percent), PIAA (up 14 percent) and PPLL (up 2.9 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks climb on fresh buying

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories