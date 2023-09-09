BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Price hike, inflation challenges

Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

The price hike and prohibitive inflation are exacting their toll on people in an unprecedented manner. The food inflation constitutes the most formidable challenge to them, forcing many to reduce their daily meals from three to two as affordability of food is becoming increasingly difficult.

Moreover, the situation in Karachi, for example, has forced many parents to withdraw their children from expensive private schools and shift them to less expensive schools or ask them to appear in their respective upcoming exams as private candidates.

The recent hike in the prices of fuel and electricity tariffs has added insult to injury.

It is quite true that even people belonging to upper middle class, a group of people which is constituted by higher status members of middle class, are struggling to keep pace with rising inflation.

Be that as it may, there are some media reports that claim that the country’s central bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is mulling further raising interest rates from 22 percent to 23.50 percent or by 150 basis points (bps) and an announcement in this regard will be made in the September 14 meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP. I have questions for country’s monetary experts, including those who represent SBP and the government’s finance ministry and departments.

Will the central bank’s contemplated plan to raise key discount rates tame inflation? Why has inflation refused to subside although the SBP has been continuously raising interest rates for quite some time? In my view, increasing interest rates is no solution at least in the case of Pakistan where the share of informal sector is nearly 40 percent of overall economy; rising interest rates have actually fuelled inflation.

Hence the need for looking at the challenges of rising inflation and price hike from a more informed perspective.

Haider Ali (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation SBP food prices interest rates fuel prices electricity tariffs food price hike SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters

Price hike, inflation challenges

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories