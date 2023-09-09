Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,013.49
High: 46,077.38
Low: 45,728.89
Net Change: 256.25
Volume (000): 67,980
Value (000): 4,507,335
Makt Cap (000) 1,600,942,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,959.47
NET CH (-) 31.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,577.04
NET CH (+) 28.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,876.60
NET CH (+) 116.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,796.00
NET CH (+) 126.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,303.24
NET CH (+) 20.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,764.08
NET CH (+) 47.99
------------------------------------
As on: 08-Sep-2023
====================================
