KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,013.49 High: 46,077.38 Low: 45,728.89 Net Change: 256.25 Volume (000): 67,980 Value (000): 4,507,335 Makt Cap (000) 1,600,942,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,959.47 NET CH (-) 31.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,577.04 NET CH (+) 28.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,876.60 NET CH (+) 116.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,796.00 NET CH (+) 126.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,303.24 NET CH (+) 20.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,764.08 NET CH (+) 47.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-Sep-2023 ====================================

