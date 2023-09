NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India, which last year surpassed its former coloniser as the world's fifth-largest economy, television broadcasts showed.

Leaders’ consensus at G20 summit is difficult to predict: EU’s Michel

Sunak, who is of Indian heritage and is on his first visit to the country since becoming prime minister, arrived with his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of India's richest men.