BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,573 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
  • Important updates from September 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Army to assist govt in curbing illegal activities hampering economic growth: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, US discuss strengthening economic, trade ties

Read here for details.

  • IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

Read here for details.

  • Interloop’s profit surges to Rs20.17bn in FY23

Read here for details.

  • No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop by $70mn, now stand at $7.78bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold rates in Pakistan drop further by Rs5,800 per tola

Read here for details.

  • Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

