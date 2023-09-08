BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) has called for sustainable gas supplies for the fertilizer sector to transform the agriculture sector under the Green Initiative.

According to FMPAC, Pakistan is the only country out of the top five major urea consumers including China, Brazil, USA and India, that is, unfortunately, not investing in capacity growth over the next five years, even though it is facing a rapid surge in population.

A robust domestic fertilizer industry can prove to be an invaluable partner for the government to help achieve greater food security and agricultural exports under the Green Initiative Pakistan.

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Brig Sher Shah, Executive Director FMPAC has said that as the fertilizer production in Pakistan has stagnated over time, the government is forced to spend increasingly significant amounts of valuable foreign exchange to import urea. “To transform the agriculture sector under the Green Initiative, it is crucial to prioritize sustainable gas supplies for the fertilizer sector and resolution of other outstanding issues. It could potentially aid the export of excess production and earn much-needed foreign exchange for Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the importance of a strong indigenous fertilizer manufacturing industry cannot be underscored enough to achieve sustained economic growth and the envisaged goals of Green Initiative Pakistan.

The fertilizer industry stands with the Government to play its pivotal role in the next green revolution through abundant and affordable supplies of urea, balanced use of fertilizers, improved agri practices and up-skilling of our hardworking farmers, he added.

He mentioned the success of Fertilizer Policy 2001 in attracting around Rs 162 billion in new plants and capacity expansions of almost 2 million tons by the fertilizer manufacturers.

The industry has also completely passed on the benefit of incentivized gas pricing under Fertilizer Policy 2001 to the farmers by selling urea at significant discount to international prices, he said.

Brig Sher Shah also expressed support for the government’s resolve to curb black marketing and hoarding of urea. “These illegal activities result in higher market prices for the farmers and create a false impression that fertilizer manufacturers are earning unreasonable profits. The industry earnings are in line with any other key sector of the economy, whereas it has always shielded the farmers from higher international urea prices and contributed towards the country’s food security.”

He shared that an improvement in crop support prices and availability of cheaper domestically produced urea have resulted in considerable improvement in farm economics.

Data shows that, currently, a farmer can barter one urea bag to equivalent of around 30kgs wheat, while in past years it was tradable for 58kgs. Contrary to popular perception that urea comprises a higher share of farmers’ costs, urea cost was around only 7 percent of wheat production cost per acre. Based on field surveys, urea also remains a minor cost of around 3 percent of the farmer’s total household spend, he mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Farmers food security Fertilizer industry urea urea import agricultural exports fertilizer sector FMPAC Economic distress Green Pakistan Initiative supply gas sustainable gas supplies

Comments

1000 characters

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories