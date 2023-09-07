BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 04:52pm

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi rejected as fake a letter circulating on Thursday, which stated that the government had decided to ban Rs5,000 notes from September 30.

“The government shall act against the people spreading this kind of fake news to create chaos,” Solangi said on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The letter falsely claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023.

Comments

faisal Sep 07, 2023 04:53pm
Ofcourse why would they ban the note used mostly for illicit purposes.
Walkie Sep 07, 2023 04:53pm
auqaat kya hai ab Rs5000 k note ki....15 dollars?
Faizan Saleem Sep 07, 2023 04:58pm
I hope this isn't misinformation. Our currency in circulation accounts for 28% of total Broad money (M2), which is among the highest in the world. This is contributing to hoarding activities and the black economy. The government should consider banning 5000-rupee notes and allowing conversion only through bank accounts to formalize this currency into Broad Money.
