No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi rejected as fake a letter circulating on Thursday, which stated that the government had decided to ban Rs5,000 notes from September 30.

“The government shall act against the people spreading this kind of fake news to create chaos,” Solangi said on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The letter falsely claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023.