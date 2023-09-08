BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has identified nine power sector projects at an estimated cost of $ 6.870 billion to be offered to investors on Government to Government (G2G) basis, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These projects are as follows:

1) 1320 MW power project at Thar coal block-II, Sindh- $ 1.2 billion (Technical Studies are available. Feasibility Study will be carried out by the Sponsors).

2) 1200 MWp solar PV project at Layyah (Punjab)- $ 800 million; Required Amendments in Framework Guidelines for Solar initiatives (including USD indexation for 80% of tariff instead of previous 70%, LCY & FCY interest indexation & enhancement of COD up to 24 months) approved on August 8, 2023.

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

Negotiation for G2G development to be initiated after Price Discovery. Revised RfP & SPDs approved by the PPIB Board on Aug 24. RfP documents has been approved by NEPRA for Price Discovery. Feasibility Study to be carried out by the Sponsors

3) 600 MWp solar PV project at Jhang (Punjab) - $ 400 million. Feasibility study will be carried out by the sponsors.

4) 132 MW Hydropower project - Rajdhani-$ 300 million. A fresh Feasibility Study is to be carried out by the Sponsors 5) 500 kV Transmission Line Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad - $ 400 million. Load flow analysis and route alignment is being carried out by NTDC which is expected to be completed in 90 days.

6) 500 kV transmission line Matiari-Rahim Yar Khan-$ 570 million. Load flow analysis and route alignment is being carried out by NTDC which is expected to be completed in 90 days.

7) 2000 MVAR five reactive power compensation devices-$ 350 million. Required Amendments in Transmission Line policy to include Ancillary Services approved on August 08, 2023.

M/S CESI (Italy) is conducting a Reactive Power Optimization Plan for the National Grid. The Studies will be completed in October 2023. The Optimization Plan includes equipment ratings, optimal locations and technology. Feasibility study is expected to be completed by end of October.

8) 1000 MWh battery storage for frequency regulation -$ 300 million. Required Amendments in Transmission Line policy to include Ancillary Services approved.

Feasibility Study is being carried by NTDC and will be completed in 2-3 months. Feasibility study is expected to be completed by end of October 9)4500 MW Diamer-Bhasha Dam (HPP)-$ 2.550 billion. The WAPDA has engaged a consultant to propose workable Equity: Debt participation options for foreign investors along with Transaction Structure for Diamer Bhasha Dam Project (DBDP).

Khalid Mirza, Advisor WAPDA will prepare a presentation for APEX Committee - SIFC regarding modalities for financing the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra Wapda foreign investors investments investors NTDC power projects PPIB hydropower project Diamer Bhasha dam project G2G basis Thar coal power project SIFC SIFC apex committee solar PV project

