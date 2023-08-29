BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Aug 29, 2023
SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has expressed confidence in the SIFC and has endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, IT, and energy.

On Monday, the 4th Apex Committee meeting of the SIFC was held, the inaugural one under the caretaker government. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the entire federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.

The cabinet was given a wholesome review of the SIFC initiatives encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

‘SIFC’ termed ‘game-changer’ in relation to FDI prospects

The caretaker prime minister appreciated the efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy.

The Apex Committee appreciated the SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly/ friendly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS).

The Apex Committee expressed confidence in SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory towards the revival of the country’s economy. The Apex Committee also endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture/ livestock, mining/ minerals, IT, and energy.

In the end, the prime minister directed to accelerate the realisation of identified projects by capitalising on the enabling environment already achieved through SIFC.

The COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s all-out support to the caretaker government for the continuity of policies in a bid to revive the country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

