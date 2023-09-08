PARTLY FACETIOUS: A beleaguered Pak rupee

“The rupee in the open market has come down dramatically due not to any measures taken by the can I say the executive?”

“Well depends on how you define the executive.”

“Ah I hate those words with several meanings, and to determine which meaning is applicable you have to see the context used.”

“Right now to my mind the first meaning of the word executive, the very first, without knowing the context is that of say the executive class with associated salaries and privileges and protocol and…”

“And that to me shows without a shadow of doubt that you are a Pakistani - born and bred.”

“You reckon that’s not the first definition that comes to mind of say an American?”

“I would imagine that for the less educated Americans the word may evoke an image of an executive employed in the private sector and a more educated American may ask whether the reference is to the executive branch of government.”

“That shows how savvy we are in this country.”

“I don’t get it.”

“Well, Kakar and Company Limited represent the executive branch…”

“Excuse me! Learn to respect…”

“Sorry Kakar Sahib and Company Limited.”

“Stop it, the correct respectful way is to say Prime Minister Kakar, at best you can add the word Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar and cabinet. What’s with this Company Limited?”

“Doesn’t a limited company limit the liability, read responsibility, of the cabinet members”.

“Indeed, but it is limited to their shareholding in the company and I would assume the share of each caretaker federal minister in the company that is the government of Pakistan is limited to his or her performance….”

“Hmmm, don’t be sneaky, you know and I know that they will not be held responsible for any damage to the economy.”

“How can you say that”!

“Well The Samdhi cost the country at least 4 billion dollars of remittance inflows because of his inane policy to keep the rupee over valued and he is sitting in London as far as I know…”

“I would suggest he be made to pay a penalty.”

“Well he didn’t do it deliberately – he is an accountant and he acted like an accountant and not an economist.”

“But surely he must pay a penalty so the country does not suffer from The Samdhi – Season 5.”

“Yep that would be his fifth season if he is given that portfolio again. How about giving him the category of The Man Whose Name is Dust from now on in our media.”

“Yes please! I am sick and tired of hearing him spit out the same rubbish from London.”

