UK receives first tariff-free sugar shipment from Australia in 50 years

CANBERRA: The first shipment of raw sugar from Australia to Britain under a new free trade agreement between the two countries has arrived in London, marking the reopening of a valuable market for Australian suppliers.

The shipment carried 33,000 metric tons of sugar worth around $19 million at current prices, said Mark Hampson at Queensland Sugar Limited which sent it.

The free trade agreement came into force on May 31, removing tariffs in place since 1973. Before the deal, UK tariffs on Australian sugar were as high as 350 pounds ($435) a ton, or around 64%, the Australian agriculture and trade ministries said in a statement.