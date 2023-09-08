Babar, Shadab among players nominated for ICC awards

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday unfolded the names of cricketers that comprise the nominees for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards.

Following a number of competitive white-ball fixtures that took place during August, five nations are represented among the candidates vying for the accolades as voting commences among the panel and global cricket fans. The nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award features two stars of Pakistan’s recent One Day International (ODI) success, as well as the Player of the Series in the West Indies’ T20I triumph over India.

As Pakistan continue their preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, skipper Babar Azam enjoyed a fine spell with the bat in August, scoring valuable runs as his side claimed a whitewash series victory over Afghanistan, and posting a three-figure score in their opening Asia Cup fixture.

At the other end of the crease, Shadab Khan was also prolific; demonstrating his bowling threat with wicket-taking spells in the same fixtures. Completing the line-up is West Indies’ short format hero Nicholas Pooran, who was named the star man for spearheading his side’s 3-2 T20I series victory against India on home soil.

The shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award features three first-time nominees; a dynamic Malaysian all-rounder, a skilful Irish seamer and a firing Dutch opener. Ainna Hamizah Hashim was a key figure for Malaysia, chipping in with valuable runs and taking vital wickets against the likes of Kuwait and Nepal, before registering a good performance in their opening fixture in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Also on the shortlist is Ireland’s Arlene Kelly, who blitzed the Netherlands batting line-up with a host of wickets in their recent T20I series victory. Providing some resistance for the Dutch was opener Iris Zwilling, who posted half-centuries atop the order against Ireland and Jersey during her successful month.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for August are Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. While collective success at the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be in focus, Babar has celebrated several personal accolades in recent months, not least the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for his performances last year. He now sets his sights on becoming the first men’s cricketer to win three ICC Men’s Player of the Month Awards after scores of 53 and 60 helped secure a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, and a mammoth 151 ensured Pakistan routed Nepal in the Asia Cup opener last month.

Shadab is nominated for the first time in the Player of the Month awards as his notable contributions with bat and ball in August set Pakistan up for success against Afghanistan and Nepal. The first two fixtures against Afghanistan heralded just a solitary wicket, but he clicked in the final fixture, taking three for 42 to secure the whitewash. Like Babar, Shadab then reserved his best display for the last outing in the calendar month, launching their Asia Cup campaign with a spell of four for 27 in the win against Nepal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023