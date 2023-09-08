KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 07, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
MRA Securities Al-Shaheer Corp 25,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 500 234.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 234.30
Intermarket Sec. Bank Al-Falah 56,580 40.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,580 40.04
Fortune Sec. Bank AL-HabibXD 50,000 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 46.00
Intermarket Sec. Engro CorpXD 26,076 252.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,076 252.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 8,199,500 9.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,199,500 9.22
Intermarket Sec. Habib Bank 22,140 97.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,140 97.58
Shaffi Securities Honda Atlas Cars 5 113.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 113.50
Intermarket Sec. Kohinoor Textile 22,632 61.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,632 61.34
Intermarket Sec. Lalpir Power 193,848 14.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,848 14.73
Sherman Sec. Maple Leaf 50,000 33.00
Adam Securities 1,000 29.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 32.92
Intermarket Sec. Mari Petroleum 2,460 1,622.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,460 1,622.65
Intermarket Sec. Millat Tractors 5,904 442.53
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,904 442.53
Fortune Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 36,500 57.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 57.60
MRA Securities Nishat Power 3,505 22.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,505 22.50
Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev 175,000 95.78
MRA Securities 5,000 95.00
MRA Securities 20,500 95.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,500 95.75
Fortune Sec. Pak Oilfields 20,000 447.93
Fortune Sec. 20,000 447.93
Intermarket Sec. 13,776 449.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 53,776 448.22
MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 7,042 69.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,042 69.80
MRA Securities Pak Refinery 500 15.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.20
Intermarket Sec. Systems Limited 12,792 431.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,792 431.65
Intermarket Sec. Thal Limited 4,920 221.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,920 221.59
Total Turnover 8,975,180
