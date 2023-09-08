BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 07, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities               Al-Shaheer Corp                           25,000         10.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Attock Refinery                              500        234.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        234.30
Intermarket Sec.             Bank Al-Falah                             56,580         40.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  56,580         40.04
Fortune Sec.                 Bank AL-HabibXD                           50,000         46.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         46.00
Intermarket Sec.             Engro CorpXD                              26,076        252.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  26,076        252.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Flying Cement                          8,199,500          9.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               8,199,500          9.22
Intermarket Sec.             Habib Bank                                22,140         97.58
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,140         97.58
Shaffi Securities            Honda Atlas Cars                               5        113.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       5        113.50
Intermarket Sec.             Kohinoor Textile                          22,632         61.34
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,632         61.34
Intermarket Sec.             Lalpir Power                             193,848         14.73
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 193,848         14.73
Sherman Sec.                 Maple Leaf                                50,000         33.00
Adam Securities                                                         1,000         29.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  51,000         32.92
Intermarket Sec.             Mari Petroleum                             2,460      1,622.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,460      1,622.65
Intermarket Sec.             Millat Tractors                            5,904        442.53
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,904        442.53
Fortune Sec.                 Nishat Mills Ltd                          36,500         57.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  36,500         57.60
MRA Securities               Nishat Power                               3,505         22.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,505         22.50
Topline Securities           Oil & Gas Dev                            175,000         95.78
MRA Securities                                                          5,000         95.00
MRA Securities                                                         20,500         95.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,500         95.75
Fortune Sec.                 Pak Oilfields                             20,000        447.93
Fortune Sec.                                                           20,000        447.93
Intermarket Sec.                                                       13,776        449.06
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  53,776        448.22
MRA Securities               Pak Petroleum                              7,042         69.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   7,042         69.80
MRA Securities               Pak Refinery                                 500         15.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         15.20
Intermarket Sec.             Systems Limited                           12,792        431.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  12,792        431.65
Intermarket Sec.             Thal Limited                               4,920        221.59
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,920        221.59
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         8,975,180
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

