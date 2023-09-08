KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 07, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Securities Al-Shaheer Corp 25,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 10.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 500 234.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 234.30 Intermarket Sec. Bank Al-Falah 56,580 40.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,580 40.04 Fortune Sec. Bank AL-HabibXD 50,000 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 46.00 Intermarket Sec. Engro CorpXD 26,076 252.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,076 252.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 8,199,500 9.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,199,500 9.22 Intermarket Sec. Habib Bank 22,140 97.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,140 97.58 Shaffi Securities Honda Atlas Cars 5 113.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 113.50 Intermarket Sec. Kohinoor Textile 22,632 61.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,632 61.34 Intermarket Sec. Lalpir Power 193,848 14.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,848 14.73 Sherman Sec. Maple Leaf 50,000 33.00 Adam Securities 1,000 29.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 32.92 Intermarket Sec. Mari Petroleum 2,460 1,622.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,460 1,622.65 Intermarket Sec. Millat Tractors 5,904 442.53 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,904 442.53 Fortune Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 36,500 57.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 57.60 MRA Securities Nishat Power 3,505 22.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,505 22.50 Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev 175,000 95.78 MRA Securities 5,000 95.00 MRA Securities 20,500 95.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,500 95.75 Fortune Sec. Pak Oilfields 20,000 447.93 Fortune Sec. 20,000 447.93 Intermarket Sec. 13,776 449.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 53,776 448.22 MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 7,042 69.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,042 69.80 MRA Securities Pak Refinery 500 15.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.20 Intermarket Sec. Systems Limited 12,792 431.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,792 431.65 Intermarket Sec. Thal Limited 4,920 221.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,920 221.59 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,975,180 ===========================================================================================

