Sep 08, 2023
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #              1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                             6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23     50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #                6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #      2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #         3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                 7-Sep-23      9-Sep-23     10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                              5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #        5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited               7-Sep-23      11-Sep-23    45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                             8-Sep-23      11-Sep-23    720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Limited                    8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23    200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) 
Ltd                                 8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23    40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                             8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23    17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                  12-Sep-23     12-Sep-23    12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.        6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23    NIL                           13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited             12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23    40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.          12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23    15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited       13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23    15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited          13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23    15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited)      8-Sep-23      15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                        13-Sep-23     15-Sep-23    35% (i)        11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited)                    11-Sep-23     17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                   12-Sep-23     18-Sep-23                                  18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Ltd. #                              12-Sep-23     19-Sep-23                                  19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                           16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited          15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23    35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **        17-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)     11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23    NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23    20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23    290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23    NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23    20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23                                  27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23    NIL                           27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23    100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd                                 22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23    50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                        23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23    NIL                           30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Ltd.                                25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23     NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23     15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23     150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23     125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23     600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23    NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23    15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23    NIL                           17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23    30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23    NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23    NIL                           19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23    60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23    55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23    NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23    NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23    5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23    20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23     24-Oct-23    50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23    30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23    30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23    75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                     19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23    NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                    20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23    NIL                           26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23    10% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23    88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23    NIL                           27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23    NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

Comments

