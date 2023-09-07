BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Digital Silk Road to promote e-commerce between Pakistan and China

  • Belt and Road countries now have a wealth of economic opportunities and newfound optimism thanks to China's burgeoning digital trade, CEO of the Chinese sci-tech company Samoyed Cloud Technology says
APP Published 07 Sep, 2023 07:18pm

Lin Jianming, Chairman and CEO of the Chinese sci-tech company Samoyed Cloud Technology, declared that they would fully utilize AI tools to promote technological innovation and learn from successful experiences, integrating them into Pakistan's national digital strategy, in order to effectively facilitate the shared prosperity of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), APP reported on Thursday.

China has experienced rapid growth in its digital trade over the past few years.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology reported that between 2016 and 2022, the size of China's digital economy grew by USD 4.1 trillion, with an average annual compound growth rate of 14.2 percent.

The Belt and Road countries now have a wealth of economic opportunities and newfound optimism thanks to China's burgeoning digital trade.

Up until November 2022, China had progressed the Silk Road e-commerce bilateral cooperation mechanism with 26 countries, including Pakistan, and built the Digital Silk Road cooperation mechanism with 16 nations.

The vast potential of Pakistan's digital economy was fully realized when Samoyed Cloud Technology, which specializes in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, mobile Internet, and cloud computing, launched its e-commerce platform EZTRADER to offer digital trade services to local retailers importing Chinese goods, according to CEN on Thursday.

Lin recently urged Pakistan's ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, to establish a crucial agreement on how to further Pakistan's digital development.

The Ambassador stated that "the common objective of both parties is to enable our businessmen to reduce financial pressure and better expand their business scale while also enabling Pakistani people to purchase better and more affordable Chinese goods."

Pakistan is a prominent market for Chinese goods. Since the platform EZTRADER was introduced in May of this year, it has drawn more than 3,000 local merchants, including 3C Digital, home appliances, stationery, accessories, beauty products, and the like. "This much exceeds what we had anticipated," said Lin.

As of now, EZTRADER is dedicated to developing into a localized, all-inclusive e-commerce service platform that connects Pakistan's small- and medium-sized retail and trade B-sides. It offers one-stop B2B digitization for the entire link of e-commerce trade, from buy and sale to payment, with an effective supplier system.

According to Lin, Pakistan is the fifth most populated nation in the world, and given the prevalence of mobile Internet, information, capital, and logistics have a solid basis for development, which means the digital revolution has enormous growth potential.

The company's future efforts will be directed toward advancing deeper and higher-level digital cooperation with Pakistan and other countries along the Belt and Road.

Comments

1000 characters

Digital Silk Road to promote e-commerce between Pakistan and China

Inter-bank market: rupee gains further, settles at 304.94 against US dollar

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

KSE-100 edges down in range-bound trading

Pakistan, US discuss strengthening economic, trade ties

Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Gasport seeks country’s first spot LNG cargo in over a year

Read more stories