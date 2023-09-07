BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.2%)
FABL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HBL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
OGDC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.37%)
PPL 69.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
SSGC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,580 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 16,133 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,767 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,197 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields drop as RBI seeks feedback on euroclear settlement

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 03:08pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dropped, after opening flattish on Thursday, on reports that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought feedback from banks on settling sovereign bonds through the euroclear platform.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1699% as of 10:35 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2083%, and hitting a low of 7.1515% in the day.

“Though this is not materially new, the market is taking it positively,” a trader with a private bank said.

“There is some short covering as well, which is helping, but as the day progresses, yields should ideally reverse from the current levels.”

The RBI has sought views from bond market participants on the settlement of Indian bonds via the euroclear platform, according to at least three treasury officials, who said that such a move comes with risks.

Feedback has been sought from some private as well as foreign banks, the treasury officials said. Meanwhile, the major focus continues to remain on the central bank’s move on liquidity management.

The RBI may ask lenders to continue maintaining additional cash reserves for the next two fortnights, with some tweaks to the proportion as it seeks to keep liquidity tight amid high inflation, at least six senior treasury officials told Reuters.

In August, the RBI asked banks to hold an I-CRR of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, withdrawing more than 1 trillion rupees of liquidity, and this decision would be reviewed by Friday.

While the RBI is expected to extend the move, the I-CRR could be reduced to 5%-8%, in a phased manner, from the current 10%, market participants have said.

Traders also said that with elevated US yields and oil prices, bond yields may not be able to sustain the fall.

The 10-year US yield hit 4.30% in Asian trading hours on Thursday, while the benchmark Brent crude contract continues to remain above the $90-per-barrel mark, hovering close to levels seen 10 months ago, amid supply shortage concerns.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields drop as RBI seeks feedback on euroclear settlement

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

China says 90 countries have confirmed attendance for Belt and Road Initiative

Oil falls on concerns about China, winter demand

IMF and regulators set out roadmap to contain crypto risks

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Read more stories