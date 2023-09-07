BAFL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.68%)
BIPL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.98%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 80.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PAEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 82.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.61%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.36%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
SSGC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,596 Increased By 9.9 (0.22%)
BR30 16,219 Increased By 67.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,898 Increased By 90.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,250 Increased By 45.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 12:11pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the African Union the same status as the EU, from its current designation of “invited international organization,” it added.

Xi missing G20 summit not unusual, countries working on consensus, India says

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend, the report said.

India African Union G20 leaders

Comments

1000 characters

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Oil falls on concerns about China, winter demand

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

Read more stories