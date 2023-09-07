Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 309.00
Open Offer Rs 312.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 309.00
Open Offer Rs 312.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 7
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.23
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 7
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
499
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 7
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 7
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 7
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 7
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 7
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 7
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 7
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 7
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
82.09
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 7
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.23
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 7
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
499
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 7
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 7
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 7
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 7
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 7
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 7
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 7
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 7
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
82.09
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 7
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
14,231,585
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 7
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
12,896,825
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,604,600
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 7
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
7,845,285
▲ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 7
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
4,368,183
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 7
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
4,240,419
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,929,670
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 7
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
3,684,949
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
3,314,663
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 7
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
3,272,731
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 6
|
307.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 6
|
307
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 6
|
147.47
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 6
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 6
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Sep 6
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 4
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 5
|
4496.83
|
Nasdaq / Sep 5
|
14020.95
|
Dow Jones / Sep 5
|
34641.97
|
India Sensex / Sep 6
|
65838.59
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 6
|
33275.31
|
Hang Seng / Sep 6
|
18306.24
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 6
|
7373.50
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 6
|
15721.07
|
France CAC40 / Sep 6
|
7201.17
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
|
21035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 5
|
199588
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 6
|
86.76
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 6
|
1926.78
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 6
|
88.39
Comments