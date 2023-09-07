KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
183,532,624 115,428,283 5,808,168,239 3,566,475,169
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 420,523,779 (560,683,550) (140,159,771)
Local Individuals 5,189,229,013 (4,564,732,032) 624,496,981
Local Corporates 1,714,517,790 (2,198,854,999) (484,337,209)
